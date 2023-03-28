WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez speaks Arabic as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend features in new perfume advertisement

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shown off her command of the Arabic language while promoting Saudi perfume brand Laverne.

In the advertisement, Georgina is seen introducing herself in Arabic before answering a number of questions about her life in Saudi Arabia in Spanish. In the ad, which is on the model’s Instagram page, she begins:

"Marhaba! I am Georgina.”

Next, she is asked about her life in Saudi Arabia and how she's finding everything following Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr in January. She said that she's loving the Kingdom’s family values and feels safe in the country:

“I feel very safe in this country and appreciate its family values.”

Georgina is experiencing her first Ramadan (March 23 to April 21) in Saudi Arabia, and is elated to take it all in at the holy month’s birthplace. She said:

“It feels very special to me, to be able to experience Ramadan in its place of origin.”

Watch the full ad below:

Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix show, “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, dropped its second season on March 24, where she sheds light on her relationship with Ronaldo and life in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has settled in well in Saudi Arabia. Since joining Al-Nassr, the Portugal icon has played in eight Saudi Pro League games, scoring nine times.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia says he likes Cristiano Ronaldo more than Lionel Messi

Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, calling the former his idol.

Almost every player in the world has an opinion on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, and Kvaratskhelia has become the latest star to chime in. The Georgian, who has scored 14 times and claimed 16 assists in 30 games for Napoli this season, has admitted that he likes Ronaldo more but also acknowledged Messi’s greatness.

He said on TikTok:

“I like Ronaldo more, but Messi is also a top player."

Kvaratskhelia's love for Cristiano Ronaldo could well stem from his position on the pitch. For most of his career, Ronaldo has played on the left wing — the position Kvaratskhelia occupies. Additionally, like the Ronaldo of old, the Napoli star also loves to use his pace, take players on and cut in sharply from the left.

