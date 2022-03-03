WATCH: Hard Rock Café reveals brand new signature Lionel Messi burger

Restaurant chain Hard Rock Cafe has unveiled a brand new signature burger dedicated to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi.

The Argentine was announced as the brand ambassador for the Hard Rock Cafe back in June 2021 as the restaurant chain celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's name will now be on the menus of Hard Rock Cafés around the world. According to Goal, the Messi Burger will be a double beef burger, which will cost £10 for customers in the United Kingdom.

The commercial for the same can be viewed below:

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Leo Messi now has a signature burger at Hard Rock Cafe(via @HRCtenerife Leo Messi now has a signature burger at Hard Rock Cafe 🍔(via @HRCtenerife)https://t.co/JvAX2gQrEG

Lionel Messi is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. The 34-year-old is currently a brand ambassador for various companies, including Turkish Airlines, Pepsi and Lays, amongst others.

According to another report from Goal, Messi's net worth as of 2021 is at a staggering £309 million.

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying a good run of form for PSG

Messi made a slow start to life in Paris following his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. But the forward has been gradually regaining some form in Ligue 1.

In his last five league matches, Messi has contributed one goal and six assists. In his most recent Ligue 1 game against St-Etienne, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner provided two assists to Kylian Mbappe in a comeback 3-1 win.

However, Lionel Messi also had a low point in the first leg of PSG's Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month. The forward had his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois, turning the French media against him.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has provided an assist in each of his last five Ligue 1 games 🤝 Lionel Messi has provided an assist in each of his last five Ligue 1 games 🤝 https://t.co/nbjpxCTypN

Messi has so far scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 23 appearances for PSG across all competitions. He only trails Kylian Mbappe in the charts for the most goals and assists for the Parisian giants this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee