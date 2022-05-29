WATCH: Hilarious video of Jose Mourinho abruptly ‘parking the bus’ after leaving behind support staff while driving Roma’s open-top parade

Jose Mourinho's latest video has gone viral on social media after the legendary manager was filmed driving the parade bus after AS Roma's Europa Conference League victory.

The former Real Madrid manager got the opportunity to momentarily get behind the wheel of the vehicle, and it was a rather funny event as he struggled to maintain control.

In fact, Mourinho nearly hit the vehicle in front of him. It didn't help that he also left Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos behind, and Santos was seen in the video looking slightly miffed.

To the delight of everyone on the bus, many of whom had been cheering their manager on, Mourinho eventually handed the bus over to the driver. Here is the video of the event:

J @MourinhoPics Jose Mourinho got to drive the Roma parade bus before the parade started Jose Mourinho got to drive the Roma parade bus before the parade started 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jEQS67N2Ck

The former Chelsea manager is well known for 'parking the bus', a notable defensive tactic that he has used across many clubs and seasons in his illustrious career. However, when it comes to the real one, perhaps Mourinho would be better off leaving the parking to the experts..

Imoh @ImohUmoren Mourinho went to Roma, ended their 14 year drought

Went to Chelsea, Ended their 50 year EPL title drought

Went to Inter needed their 49 year European drought

Certain coaches go to teams that win every year and you wanna compare these heathens to Jose Mourinho?

Roma and Mourinho have reason to be pleased with the season

This season has been a memorable one for AS Roma and Jose Mourinho. The Italian outfit managed to get into the Europa League for next season. But that won't be the main reason for their celebrations.

A few days ago, Roma faced off against Feyenoord in the Conference League final, and a 32nd minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo saw them clinch the trophy. Prior to this, their last title triumph came in 2008 when they won the Coppa Italia against Inter.

Mourinho has guided them to become the inaugural Conference League crown, and they will enjoy the moment with the curtains of the season now drawn.

Both Roma and their manager will have the transfer window to identify weak spots and improve their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The fans will be expecting an upgrade from the 2021-22 campaign, and Mourinho will be key to ensuring progress in the Italian capital.

