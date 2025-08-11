WATCH: Hugo Ekitike’s agent spotted crying as his reaction after Liverpool forward’s goal in Community Shield goes viral online

Hugo Ekitike's agent Karl Mwalako was spotted in tears after the French striker opened his goalscoring account for Liverpool in the Community Shield. The France U-21 international scored the first goal of the game after just four minutes to put the Reds ahead against Crystal Palace at Wembley.Donning a Liverpool shirt and a cap in the stands, Mwalako could not hold back his tears after his client's impressive debut goal for the Reds. He had worked with the 23-year-old to secure a transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, with multiple sides having sought to sign him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHugo Ekitike was selected to lead the line for a revamped Liverpool frontline in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace with fellow debutant Florian Wirtz playing behind him. The duo, who both featured in Germany last season, needed just four minutes to find a connection and open the scoring for Arne Slot's side. The Reds agreed a deal that could reach up to £79 million to sign Ekitike on a six-year deal earlier this summer after he impressed last season. The exit of Darwin Nunez to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has left the Frenchman as the only recognized striker at the club. Slot's Premier League champions remain in the market for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but Ekitike showed his capability against Palace. He was on the pitch for 71 minutes before he was withdrawn for Alexis Mac Allister as Slot tried to manage the game.Liverpool suffer shock Community Shield shootout defeat to Crystal Palace Premier League champions Liverpool tasted defeat in the traditional curtain-raiser for the English season, losing 3-2 on penalties to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield. The Reds lost a second successive game at Wembley, having also lost there against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the year.Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring for Arne Slot's side just four minutes into the game, finishing off an 11-pass move with a fine effort from the edge of the box. The lead lasted just 13 minutes as the Eagles were awarded a penalty after Virgil van Dijk was found guilty of committing a foul inside his box. Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped up and scored the resulting spot kick to draw his side level. Liverpool retook the lead in the 21st minute as Jeremie Frimpong's mishit cross beat Dean Henderson, allowing him score his first goal for the club. Oliver Glasner's side scored a second equaliser through Ismaila Sarr in the 77th minute, forcing a penalty shootout.Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliott all missed from the spot for the Reds as they lost 3-2. Palace youngster Justin Devenny scored the final kick of the shootout after Dean Henderson pulled off two saves.