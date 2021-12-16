WATCH: Incredible trailer of new Netflix documentary on PSG superstar Neymar

Online streaming platform Netflix recently released a trailer for the documentary on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.

The documentary is titled "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" and will be a three-part series directed by David Charles Rodrigues. It is expected to be released on the 25th of January 2022.

The documentary will revolve around Neymar's career thus far, which has been dramatic and filled with various high and low points. It will encapsulate Neymar's rise whilst playing for Santos before moving to Europe to play for the likes of Barcelona and PSG. The trailer for the documentary can be seen below:

The documentary is set to feature interviews from various superstars of the sport including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and David Beckham. They will speak about Neymar's illustrious career.

The Brazilian has been one of the biggest names in world football in the 21st century. Neymar has always been in the limelight, both on and off the pitch. The 29-year-old forward first caught the attention of the football community while starring for Santos, which earned him a big-money move to Barcelona.

At Barcelona, Neymar formed a deadly partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as the trio became one of the most prolific strike partnerships in Europe. The Catalan giants won the treble in 2015, with Neymar starring in the Champions League final against Juventus.

He was once again the center of attention in 2017 when he secured a world record €222 million move to PSG. Even four years after the transfer, no player has come close to receiving the same amount of money.

Neymar has also been the talisman for the Brazil national team. The 29-year-old forward has scored 70 goals in 116 caps for the Selecao. Neymar is only seven goals behind Pele, who is currently Brazil's top goalscorer.

Netflix @netflix Get ready to see one of the most famous and hight-paid athletes in history like you have never seen before.



Neymar has had a slow start to the 2021-22 season with PSG

Neymar has had a slow start to the 2021-22 season with PSG as he continues to fight back against injuries. As things stand, the 29-year-old forward has scored and assisted three times apiece in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Neymar is currently sidelined with an ankle injury which has so far seen him miss three league matches and a Champions League outing against Club Brugge.

It is worth noting that his time at PSG has always been hampered by injuries. The 29-year-old forward has not played more than 28 matches in a season for the Parisian giants. Neymar's current record with PSG stands at 90 goals from 130 appearances.

Yanek Stats @yanekstats PSG Most Goals 🆕

2⃣0⃣0⃣ - Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾

1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪

1⃣4⃣3⃣ - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 🆕

1⃣0⃣9⃣ - Pauleta 🇵🇹

1⃣0⃣0⃣ - Dominique Rocheteau 🇫🇷

9⃣8⃣ - Mustapha Dahleb 🇩🇿

9⃣5⃣ - François M'Pelé 🇨🇬

9⃣0⃣ - Neymar 🇧🇷

9⃣0⃣ - Angel Di María 🇦🇷



6⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 🆕 PSG Most Goals 🆕2⃣0⃣0⃣ - Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪1⃣4⃣3⃣ - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 🆕1⃣0⃣9⃣ - Pauleta 🇵🇹1⃣0⃣0⃣ - Dominique Rocheteau 🇫🇷9⃣8⃣ - Mustapha Dahleb 🇩🇿9⃣5⃣ - François M'Pelé 🇨🇬9⃣0⃣ - Neymar 🇧🇷9⃣0⃣ - Angel Di María 🇦🇷6⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 🆕 https://t.co/U73vIg0ed8

Edited by Anantaajith Ra