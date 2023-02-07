[WATCH] Incredible viral footage of Lionel Messi’s dribbling explains why PSG superstar is unstoppable

One of the greatest players to ever grace the game, Lionel Messi, has won it all in football. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is a delight to watch for football fans, irrespective of which team they support.

However, unlike most superstars in the game, who have signature high-profile skill moves, Messi relies on his quick feet and basic shoulder drops to glide past opponents.

For years on end, the greatest managers and defenders in the game have plotted numerous tactics on how to cage the Argentine forward. But their efforts have gone in vain as Lionel Messi stands tall as perhaps the most dangerous footballer with the ball at his feet.

A Lionel Messi fan page on Twitter recently shed some light on how the Argentine seems to always have the ability to dribble past players without having to do much.

In a slowed-down video, the clip highlights how Messi is able to take a step forward without using his left foot as a base. This move in turn appears to make him glide in the air, making it easier for him to change direction in the last second without giving anything away to the opposing defender.

Take a look at the exquisite clip below, recorded from an old match between Argentina and Venezuela (as reported via GiveMeSport).

Messi out of Context @OutMessi_ Hace varios años filmaron a Messi en un partido con Venezuela, en cámara lenta para tratar de entender porque no le podían sacar la pelota.

En el plano cerrado se ve que da un paso hacia adelante sin apoyar el pie izquierdo…



CAMINA EN EL AIRE. 🤯



Hace varios años filmaron a Messi en un partido con Venezuela, en cámara lenta para tratar de entender porque no le podían sacar la pelota. En el plano cerrado se ve que da un paso hacia adelante sin apoyar el pie izquierdo…CAMINA EN EL AIRE. 🤯 https://t.co/WDtoc401sH

Lionel Messi might be closing in on his 8th Ballon d'Or

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward began his second season in France in scintillating form. He had a brilliant run in the run-up to the World Cup campaign.

In Qatar, Messi showcased his leadership skills on the pitch along with his ability to single-handedly win matches. His brilliant run of seven goals and three assists in seven games helped Argentina clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since his return to PSG, Messi has continued his rich vein of form. He has 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games for the Ligue 1 giants this season and is in contention to win his eighth Ballon d'Or. It will take him three clear of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudia Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes