WATCH: Jadon Sancho unveiled as new Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge following loan move from Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has now been unveiled as a new Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge following his loan move from Manchester United on transfer deadline day. The 24-year-old winger has failed to retain a spot at Old Trafford, but the Blues gave him a lifeline for the season, taking him up on a loan deal.

Right before the Blues' third Premier League game of the season, Sancho walked out in front of the fans at Stamford Bridge, where he was applauded. The forward also waved at the crowd, who gathered to watch Chelsea and Crystal Palace draw 1-1. Here is the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jadon Sancho spoke about his joy of moving to Chelsea and playing in London. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge."

Sancho will hope to succeed under manager Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Erik ten Hag speaks about Jadon Sancho loan move from Manchester United to Chelsea

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke about Jadon Sancho's move to Chelsea on loan. The clubs reportedly agreed on an option-to-buy clause, which could see the Blues pay £23 million next season if they choose to retain him (via Daily Mail).

The forward was left out of matchday squads at Manchester United in their first two league games of the season. It seemed clear that he had no part to play at Old Trafford despite reuniting with manager Erik ten Hag this summer. However, Ten Hag said he hoped Sancho would play for the Red Devils this season (via Daily Mail):

"As I know, yes. He is in our squad and we are happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break, we play every third day, so we need options."

It is worth noting that he had a major spat with the Red Devils' boss last season that saw him suspended indefinitely from first-team duties. After going on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January and helping them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, Sancho apologized to Ten Hag.

This saw him return to the United first team, as he partook in pre-season games with his teammates. However, it soon became clear that an exit would be on the cards after the 24-year-old failed to make two matchday squads. Chelsea came calling towards the end of the transfer window, and now Sancho is a Blue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback