Watch: Jamie Carragher interviews Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho after drinking 8 pints of beer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was recently tasked with interviewing Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho after drinking eight pints of beer.

The CBS Sports pundit and Peter Schmeichel caught hold of the Borussia Dortmund winger after the German outfit beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 at home in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 1.

The Bundesliga side will have an advantage when they travel to the Parc des Princes for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, May 7. After Sancho's impressive display on the night, Carragher looked buzzed and told the English attacker:

"I've just been in the yellow wall. My first experience of it. One of the best experiences of my life. Amazing."

When asked about how the crowd impacted his performance, Sancho said:

"A lot. When we hear the fans, we're so motivated from the start. So when we hear them, we can't wait to play."

Carragher had the opportunity to witness this victory alongside the home fans. He also mentioned that he was particularly impressed by Sancho's performance, who had an 88 percent passing accuracy (51/58), created three chances, had 13/18 successful dribbles, and won 14 out of 21 duels.

The 24-year-old has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit on loan in January this year. He's played 20 matches across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic not surprised by Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's performance vs PSG

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said he wasn't surprised by Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The German coach added that the winger always had such performances up his sleeve and he regularly exhibited his ability in training. Speaking after the match, he said (via ESPN):

"He's shown that really often in training. It's maybe not so easy to bring it on to the field, especially when you haven't had rhythm for a while. We know his quality and we saw it again today. We knew we needed a performance like that from Jadon."

Sancho's future remains uncertain at the moment. He will return to Manchester United in the summer after his loan spell ends and potentially face Erik ten Hag, with whom the attacker had a fall out at the start of the season.