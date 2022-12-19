Watch: Jubilant Lionel Messi enjoys lovely moment with his mum after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory

Lionel Messi's career finally completed an arc as Argentina were crowned the champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after an enthralling final against France. The clash between Les Bleus and La Albiceleste on December 18 will go down in history as one of the greatest games ever played.

Messi gave his team the lead in the 23rd minute when he slotted home after Angel di Maria won the penalty. Di Maria soon added another in the 35th minute. He slotted home from an Alexis Mac Alister pass to finish off a spectacular team move.

Didier Deschamps took desperate measures to save the game that was going away from France, making substitutions in the 40th minute.

Kylian Mbappe eventually gave his side a glimmer of hope in the 80th minute when he found the back of the net from the penalty spot. He found the equalizer a minute later, scoring with a spectacular volley this time.

The game went to extra time as honors were even after the full 90 minutes. The Argentina captain once again found the back of the net in the 108th minute when he tapped home from close range to give them the lead.

However, France and Mbappe had one last bite at the south American side. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger scored from the spot at the tail-end of the second half of extra time.

The game eventually headed to penalties. The Argentina players scored all four of their attempted shots. However, Les Bleus' Kingsley Coman saw his effort saved by Emiliano Martinez, and Auelien Tchouameni put his shot well wide of the post.

Messi was overcome with emotion after finally winning the FIFA World Cup. He shared a touching moment with his mother while celebrating the triumph on the pitch.

Watch Messi celebrate with his mother after the World Cup win:

Pubity @PubityIG Lionel Messi celebrating with his mom after winning the World Cup Lionel Messi celebrating with his mom after winning the World Cup ❤️ https://t.co/s4ufQOhSyP

Lionel Messi becomes the first player ever to win two FIFA World Cup Golden Ball awards

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for the second time in his masterful career. He was named the best player of the tournament back in 2014 as well, despite Argentina finishing as the runner-up.

He has once again been named the best player of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Apart from the personal accolade, Argentina were also the eventual winner of the tournament in Qatar.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes