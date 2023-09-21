WATCH: Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Jude Bellingham scoring late winner for Real Madrid in the Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Jude Bellingham's last-gasp winner for Real Madrid in their Champions League victory over Union Berlin was caught on camera.

Klopp was taking part in a pre-match press conference ahead of his Reds' UEFA Europa League clash with LASK on Thursday (September 21). The German coach studied a monitor in front of him before chuckling and saying to someone:

"Bellingham?"

You can watch Klopp's amusing reaction to Jude Bellingham's goal below:

The English superstar's incredible start to life with Real Madrid continued as he scored a vital 90+4th minute winner. He has now scored six goals and provided one assist in six games across competitions. The 21-year-old became just the second player in Los Blancos history to score five goals in his first four games, sitting alongside the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham's effort against Union Berlin was a close-range finish that showed his instinct to get into the right place at the right time. It was a goal that Klopp seemed to be fond of.

The Liverpool boss is an admirer of the England international and courted him earlier in the summer. However, the Merseysiders reportedly were put off Borussia Dortmund's £100 million valuation of the all-action midfielder.

Klopp has spoken glowingly about the Madrid superstar in the past. He opined just last year (via Sky Sports):

"If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age."

The English midfielder made his first appearance for Real Madrid in the Champions League. He carved up yet another memorable moment at the start of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I've adapted very well" - Jude Bellingham is loving life at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham acknowledges how massive the 14-time European champions are.

Many players may find moving to Real Madrid one of the biggest clubs in the world as a daunting prospect. We've seen many high-profile names struggle to adapt at the Bernabeu over the years including club-record signing Eden Hazard.

However, Jude Bellingham has become Madrid's protagonist at the very start of his career with the La Liga giants. He has shown no signs of being fazed by the magnitude of his €103 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has given his verdict on how he's adapted to life at the Bernabeu. He is evidently embracing every moment in a Los Blancos shirt (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“You don't know how big, massive is Real Madrid until you're part of it. It’s incredible. I'm normally shy… but I've adapted very well here. I always go with a smile on my face."

Real Madrid knew who they were getting when they made Bellingham their second-most-expensive signing in the club's history. He was named Bundesliga Player of the Year last season and became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history.