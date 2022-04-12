WATCH: Kevin De Bruyne drops a 10/10 performance against Liverpool and then goes to McDonald's with his family

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne dropped a touching video, capturing a few moments he shared with his family.

The Belgian was on target for the Sky Blues on Sunday as they played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

He dropped another masterclass in the match, creating a host of chances for the Sky Blues with his vision and passing.

The 30-year-old laid two key passes, six crosses and four long balls. He won four ground duels as well, thereby putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Kevin De Bruyne later posted an Instagram video titled 'My biggest support', documenting his day starting with leaving home for the game with his wife, Michele Lacroix, and their two kids, whom he later saw in the tunnel after full-time.

Mason and Rome, his sons, were both seen donning City jerseys with their names above the player's No.17 on the back.

While on his way back home, the player visited a McDonald's outlet with his family to treat them to some happy meals at a 'drive-thru'.

The clip then ends with the midfield maestro returning home with his family, as they all seem happy as ever.

While he's renowned for his achievements on the field, the heart-warming video also shows what a family man Kevin De Bruyne is.

Kevin De Bruyne feels Manchester City should have won the game against Liverpool

After the game, De Bruyne felt Manchester City should've won the game for having created numerous chances.

He said:

"We should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game. I think it should be more before half-time but we were still winning. The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

The match was dubbed a potential title-decider, with the winner possibly going on to become the Premier League champions.

However, the Belgian strongly disagreed with the notion, saying there are still a few more games left but hopes his team will continue in the same vein for the rest of their campaign.

B/R Football @brfootball



The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues 😤 https://t.co/5o5ykNhryM

Kevin De Bruyne added:

"I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But I don't think the teams think that way, the schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all their games. He went on to add: 'Today we played very well, I think we had the upper hand. This is the way we need to play the rest of the season."

