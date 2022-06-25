WATCH: Kid wearing Chelsea kit falls for brutal prank after asking dad for Cristiano Ronaldo haircut 

A young fan wearing a Chelsea shirt fell for a brutal prank from his dad after asking for a Cristiano Ronaldo haircut.

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for his slick combover hairstyle, with many envisioning walking in the superstar's shoes by trying to look like him.

A kid wearing a Chelsea shirt certainly tried to impersonate the Manchester United star when he asked his father for a haircut in the style of the Portuguese star.

The outcome was perhaps not what the youngster had in mind with his dad giving him Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário's dodgy cut from the 2002 World Cup instead.

The kid reacted furiously, saying (via SportBible):

"D***head."

His father responded in hysterics:

"There's only one Ronaldo!"

You can watch the hilarity unfold below (via Benchwarmers):

Ronaldo Nazário shocked the football world when he displayed the 'questionable' trim in 2002.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner later revealed that he used it to try and distract attention away from an injury he was incurring at the time.

He told ESPN:

"I had an injury in my leg and everybody was talking about that. I decided to cut my hair and leave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair."

The Brazilian legend continued:

"Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury. I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training. I'm not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject."

Statistical Football Views @SFV07

2002 World Cup,(8/18)

44.44% of Teams Goals Scored 4) Ronaldo Nazario2002 World Cup,(8/18)44.44% of Teams Goals Scored 4) Ronaldo Nazario 🇧🇷2002 World Cup,(8/18)44.44% of Teams Goals Scored https://t.co/YlPZGWoZTJ

The haircut has become somewhat of an iconic memory for football fans, with the former Real Madrid striker having flourished whilst donning the trim.

He finished the 2002 FIFA World Cup as the top scorer with eight goals, playing an instrumental role in A Selecao's tournament win.

Chelsea star Mason Mount reveals his admiration for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a hero to many

Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly had an impact on the footballing world with fans idolizing the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

But he is also attributed to playing a role in the development of a new generation of stars in the game, with many analyzing his style of play.

Chelsea's Mason Mount has touched on how he idolized the United hero growing up.

The Chelsea attacker told Amazon Prime (via Football London):

"I always watched him very closely when he was at United as a young kid. I loved the way he played, his free kicks."

He added:

"Now to play against him and be up against him is the journey that you go on from watching someone in the stands as a fan and then to being on the same pitch and playing against them. It's a crazy journey and yeah, that's why I love football so much."

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far