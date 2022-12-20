[WATCH]: Lionel Messi and Argentina land in Buenos Aires as 2022 FIFA World Cup winners

A video of Lionel Messi and Argentina arriving in Buenos Aires after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has emerged on social media.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup glory since 1986 on Sunday, December 18. La Albiceleste beat France on penalties to be crowned champions at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph sparked off incredible celebrations in Buenos Aires. Hundreds of thousands of jubilant supporters took to the streets of the nation's capital to express their joy.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Messi stated that he cannot wait to get back home. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward insisted that he was looking forward to the celebrations in Argentina. He said:

“We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be.”

It is now only a matter of time before La Albiceleste stars join fans in Argentina for the celebrations. The FIFA World Cup winners have set foot in Buenos Aires with the trophy, as seen in a video posted on social media by a blog named Sir Chandler.

Watch the video of Messi and Co. landing in Argentina:

In the video, Messi can be seen getting off the airplane first with the World Cup trophy in his hands and the winner's medal around his neck. He was followed by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lautaro Martinez can then be seen exiting the flight with a drum, while the likes of Rodrigo De Paul follow. Those present at the airport received the players with huge cheers and chants.

The Argentina players will now celebrate their World Cup triumph with the fans in the country before rejoining their respective clubs. They will thus be keen to make of their time back home.

How did Lionel Messi perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi was one of the best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He notably did most of the heavy lifting for Argentina on their road to glory despite the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Emiliano Martinez stepping up.

The 35-year-old found the back of the net seven times for the South American champions in the tournament. However, he missed out on the Golden Boot after PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France in the final.

Lionel Messi, though, won the Golden Ball award after he provided three assists for his teammates in seven matches. He has also now got his hands on the trophy that evaded him for most of his career.

