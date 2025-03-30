WATCH: Lionel Messi comes up with a new goal celebration; dedicates it to Novak Djokovic

Lionel Messi dedicated his goal against Philadelphia Union to Novak Djokovic, according to All About Argentina. La Pulga started Inter Miami's MLS game this weekend from the bench following his recent injury troubles.

The 37-year-old withdrew from the Argentina squad for the recent internationals due to an adductor injury. Interestingly, La Albiceleste won both games against Uruguay and Brazil without their talisman and secured qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has endured a stuttering start to the new campaign, missing a couple of games due to injuries already. Herons manager Javier Mascherano opted to start the 37-year-old from the bench on Saturday, March 29.

La Pulga came on in the 55th minute and took a mere two minutes to have an impact on the game. Latching on to a pass from Luis Suarez, the Argentinean drilled a low right-footed shot into the far corner to give Inter Miami a 2-0 win.

Following the goal, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner unveiled a new celebration, enacting a tennis forehand shot. It is now believed that it was a tribute to tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Lionel Messi was in attendance at the Miami Open on Friday, March 28, as Novak Djokovic secured a 6-2 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.

What did Novak Djokovic say about Lionel Messi attending his game?

Lionel Messi

Speaking after the game on Friday, Novak Djokovic insisted that it was an honor to play in front of Lionel Messi. He also revealed that the Barcelona legend visited him in the locker room after the match, and the two chatted for a while.

"I'm very happy, it's incredible to have (Messi). It's a great honour and a pleasure to play, I think, for the first time in front of him live. I'm very grateful that he was here with his son and his family. I admired him, of course, as almost everyone did for most of his career, so it's amazing that he's here. In fact, we're the same age; we were born in '87, so it's a pleasure to have him around," said Djokovic via Marca.

He continued:

"I saw him play a few times, I think the World Cup final, I saw when he won with Argentina, I think I saw him last year once, I think it was a Los Angeles-Inter Miami game. Obviously I'm excited to have him here with his family. I saw him after the game, he came to the locker room so we spent some time talking and exchanged gifts."

Novak Djokovic exchanged jerseys with the Argentinean icon after the game.

