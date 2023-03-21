WATCH: Lionel Messi and family receive crazy welcome from Argentina fans outside restaurant in Buenos Aires 

Lionel Messi stepped out for dinner in Buenos Aires on Monday night and was surrounded by hundreds of fans. They were seen chanting his name and going, 'Let's go champions' as he made his way in and out of the restaurant.

A video circulating on social media showed Messi's bodyguards put to work and being on high alert throughout the night. The fans were doing their best to get close to the FIFA World Cup winner.

Messi is back in Argentina as they take on Panama and Curacao at home this week in friendly matches. The Argentine has the chance to achieve two feats - score his 99th and 100th goal for the country and also get his 800th career goal.

The FIFA World Cup winners will be taking to the pitch for the first time since winning the tournament in Qatar. Lionel Messi was touted to retire after the final, but he admitted that he was not in the mood to call it quits after winning the trophy.

He said:

"It's the best thing there is [World Cup trophy]. Look how cute it is. This was the trophy I wanted all my life. This was my dream from childhood. I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that this was mine. We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be."

He continued:

"No, I'm NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with (the) Argentina shirt. This was the trophy I wanted all my life. This was my dream from childhood."

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi has not decided his future with the national team and has only spoken about getting back on the pitch as a World Cup winner. He has not put a timeline on when he plans to call it quits.

However, former Argentina players along with current manager Lionel Scaloni have backed the PSG superstar to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

