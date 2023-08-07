Watch: Lionel Messi fan involved in brawl at Inter Miami game against FC Dallas as video goes viral 

A video of a Lionel Messi fan being involved in a brawl during Inter Miami's dramatic game against FC Dallas has gone viral. While the fan looked outnumbered, he handled himself well and hurt the ones he was involved in the brawl with.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas was a game of tremendous drama, featuring eight goals. Messi scored twice, the first and the final goals of the game, during the Leagues Cup round of 16 clash on Sunday (August 6). He scored the opener from outside the box, netting a lef-footed finish from a Jordi Alba pass.

Messi's second of the night made the scoreline 4-4. The Argentina captain scored the best goal of the game as he hit a spectacular free-kick to the top corner of the Dallas net. Tata Martino's team sealed their place in the quarterfinal with a shootout win, where the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi scored the first spot-kick.

While it was Messi mania on the field yet again, one of his fans showed his fighting skills when the game was going on. The video of the brawl has surfaced on social media:

$ @samirsynthesis

pic.twitter.com/dtF1ukMjoU Messi fans got in to a brawl with FC Dallas fans outside the stadium. 🥊

Lionel Messi and co. return to action at the weekend against the winner of Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo in the last eight. Messi has been in stellar form since his debut, scoring seven times and setting up one in four games for Miami.

Agent says Lionel Messi was approached by Barcelona

Agent Andre Curry has said that Lionel Messi was approached by Manchester City for a sensational transfer during his last season at Barcelona. Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 when the club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Curry has now said that the Cityzens approached Barcelona with a €200 million offer to sign Messi from Barcelona, telling AS (via Barca Universal):

"Barcelona had an offer from Manchester City of up to 200 million euros for Leo Messi a year before he left, and they didn’t want to sell him. A year before, they knew he was going to finish his contract.”

Lionel Messi played two years in PSG before making a move to the MLS in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer. While a return to Barca was on the cards, he went on to join Inter Miami instead.