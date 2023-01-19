[WATCH]: Lionel Messi gets on the end of brilliant pass from Neymar to give PSG lead against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Stars XI

Lionel Messi scored the opener for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during their friendly against the Saudi All-Star XI, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine was set up impeccably by Neymar Jr. and made no mistake in converting from close range.

Christophe Galtier's men started the game in style by keeping control of the ball in a calm and composed manner. Riyadh XI failed to get a proper grip on proceedings before Lionel Messi found the back of the net in the third minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't even have a touch of the ball before the goal. However, he had a great chance soon after, as the Portuguese forward showed a great burst of pace to find space for himself. His effort was well saved by Keylor Navas in the sixth minute of the game.

Watch Messi's goal in the third minute of the match:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last met in 2020

This is the first time since December 2020 that Messi and Ronaldo are facing off against each other. Their last meeting came during a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

Ronaldo outperformed Messi on that occasion as he scored a brace to help Juventus secure a 3-0 win.

After his time in Italy, Ronaldo joined Manchester United and recently left the club after agreeing to terminate his contract. He is now an Al-Nassr player. Messi, meanwhile, recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

