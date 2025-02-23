WATCH: Lionel Messi gets two inch-perfect assists as Inter Miami hold New York City FC in MLS season opener

Lionel Messi lit up the Chase Stadium on Saturday (February 22), dragging 10-men Inter Miami to a comeback draw against New York City in their MLS opener. The Herons arrived at the game, buoyed by their midweek 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round 1 first leg (February 19).

La Pulga scored the only goal of the game in what was the coldest match of his career. The Argentine icon carried that form into Saturday's game, setting up the opening goal.

Following a short corner, Lionel Messi received the ball and played a square pass to Jordi Alba. The Spaniard kept his eyes on La Pulga's run into the box and played a first-time return ball.

The 37-year-old was immediately closed down, but he spotted Tomas Aviles' supporting run and set him up. The 21-year-old sent the ball into the back of the net to send Inter Miami 1-0 up in the fifth minute.

While it looked like the Herons would run off with the game, they were soon on the back foot when Aviles was sent off for a last-man challenge in the 23rd minute. New York City were back in the game from the resulting free-kick through Mitja Ilenic, before Alonso Martinez made it 2-1 in the 55th minute.

However, Lionel Messi refused to surrender and egged his team on, creating chance after chance. His efforts bore fruit in the 10th minute of injury time.

The Argentine icon went on a mazy run from the edge of the opposition half, before playing an inch-perfect ball to Telasco Segovia. The Venezuelan chipped the ball over the onrushing Matt Freese to secure a point for Inter Miami.

La Pulga now has one goal and two assists from two games this season for the Herons.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score for Inter Miami last season?

Lionel Messi was on fire for Inter Miami last season, finishing the campaign with 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions. He missed quite a few games for the Herons due to injuries and his commitments with the national team.

However, he was still decisive for the Florida-based club, helping them finish at the Eastern Conference table and win the Supporters' Shield. Unfortunately, La Pulga couldn't inspire Inter Miami in the MLS Cup, with the team bowing out in the first round. However, Messi was awarded the MLS MVP for the 2024 campaign.

