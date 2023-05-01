WATCH: Lionel Messi honored with special umbrella tribute during Thrissur Pooram festival in Kerala

Football aficionados in Kerala honored Argentine superstar Lionel Messi by using his image at the renowned Thrissur Pooram festival at the Vadakkunnathan Temple on April 30.

The Indian state of Kerala is home to some of the most passionate football fans in the world. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, some enthusiastic Keralites installed gigantic cut-outs of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Pullavoor River in Kozhikode. The images went viral on social media, earning praise from FIFA itself.

On April 30, Argentina and Lionel Messi fans from the Thrissur district of Kerala took it upon themselves to show their passion. During the "Kudamattam", where colorful, ornamental umbrellas are displayed, the Thiruvambady side dazzled the sea of viewers by using Messi’s illuminated image. As per tradition, the Messi cutouts, which replaced silk parasols, were swapped in quick succession by the elephant riders, drawing massive cheers from fans.

Watch the stunning performance below:

In the image, Messi was seen in his Argentina jersey, lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi fans in the audience went berserk as soon as the Thiruvambady clan began their innovative demonstration.

The 35-year-old, who has a massive fan following in India, was at his best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His seven goals and three assists in seven goals proved to be decisive as La Albiceleste won their first World Cup in 36 years.

Lionel Messi reveals the secret behind his mother’s perfect Milanesa napolitana

Milanesa napolitana is one of the most cherished South American delicacies. Like thousands of Argentinians, Lionel Messi has also admittedly had his fair share of Milanesa napolitanas. Upon tasting the work of quite a few cooks, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has declared his mum’s preparation to be the best.

Disclosing what made his mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini’s, Milanesa napolitana the best of the lot, Lionel Messi told Argentine outlet Ole in 2021:

“The sauce is perhaps the secret. I don't know, I've eaten many very good ones. Other people have tried them and said it's true, they're the best. I've been eating them since I was a kid... and you know not all sauces are the same.”

Unlike the traditional Milanesa, which is a breaded and fried steak, Milanesa napolitanas also contain a slice of ham, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. These ingredients are added after the steak is breaded and fried. The variation was invented by a Buenos Aires shop called the “Nápoli” in the 1940s.

