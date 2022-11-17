[WATCH]: Lionel Messi lands in Doha with Argentina teammates ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has landed in Doha ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on 20 November.

Messi and Argentina played a friendly fixture against the United Arab Emirates on 16 November. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for the Albiceleste before Angel Di Maria bagged a brace and Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also got on the scoresheet.

The side have now made the trip to Doha to kick-start their World Cup campaign.

Dubai Media Office @DXBMediaOffice Last night flydubai welcomed the Argentina national football team on board a special flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha for @FIFAWorldCup . They travelled on one of the carrier’s new aircraft with a special football-inspired livery that celebrates the team. #Dubai Last night flydubai welcomed the Argentina national football team on board a special flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha for @FIFAWorldCup. They travelled on one of the carrier’s new aircraft with a special football-inspired livery that celebrates the team. #Dubai https://t.co/fgMfQXTHr9

Lionel Scaloni's team will start their campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on 22 November. They will also play Mexico and Poland on 27 November and 1 December, respectively.

Argentine journalist claims Lionel Messi is more popular than ever ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

An Argentine journalist has claimed that Lionel Messi is currently more popular in Argentina than ever before.

Speaking to Sky Ireland's 'Off the Ball, journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo claimed (via PSG Talk):

“Something shifted with this group and it also coincided with [Messi] leaving Barcelona and with Maradona dying. And I think in some ways Maradona dying did kind of clear the way. I’m not saying Messi wanted him to die or anything like that but somehow, he is now the only living legend.”

He added that Diego Maradona passing away has made Messi more of an icon in his home country and said:

“So, in a way, I think Messi had some liberation, the symbolic, metaphoric liberation from Diego physically present and the real kind of labor workman man who chooses the future liberation of stepping out of Barcelona. But I wouldn’t underestimate the excellence of the team around him and the players and the methodology.”

The Albiceleste reached the finals of the 2014 edition of the tournament. However, they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Germany in the penultimate game. Messi won the 'Golden Ball' in that year's competition.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi now has 50 Argentina assists Lionel Messi now has 50 Argentina assists 🐐 https://t.co/iG6ivgK8Gn

