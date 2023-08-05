Lionel Messi is often given a godlike status by fans. A latest instance happened when in the streets of Miami, where Messi stopped in traffic while riding his car in the Florida city.

A young fan spotted the Argentina captain, 36, and asked him to give him a kiss. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently completed a free transfer to MLS club Inter Miami, obliged and gave the fan a kiss on the cheek.

Here's the video:

The fan was left gasping and almost came to tears. As Messi drove away, the fan blew a kiss towards the Argenine. The interaction went on to show how adored Lionel Messi is among his fans.

On the field, Messi has been spectacular for Inter Miami, bagging five goals and setting up one in three games. Messi and co. are through to the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, where they play FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday (August 6).

The clash against Dallas will mark Messi's first away game for the American club. According to reports, tickets for the game were sold out within ten minutes.

"I think my contract has been renewed" - Sergio Aguero on what Lionel Messi told him before Barcelona exit

Fans were shocked when Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi would leave the club in the summer of 2021, as the Blaugrana were unable to renew the player's contract.

Despite having an agreement in place with Messi, a deal didn't come to fruition due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Aguero has now revealed how Messi was keen on renewing his contract (via All About Argentina):

“During the Copa America, Messi had Barca jersey in our room. He was saying for every 3-4 days: ‘I think my contract has been renewed, you have to take me a photo with Barca jersey for the official announcement.’ And every time we were ready, they were telling him that it was not ready yet.”

Messi went on to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after his shock Barcelona exit. After spending two seasons in France, he has now joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent.