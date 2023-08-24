WATCH: Lionel Messi provides sensational assist in stoppage time to help drag Inter Miami into extra-time against Cincinnati in US Open Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami pulled off a miraculous comeback against FC Cincinnati, scoring two late goals, including a 97th-minute equalizer to tie things up in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup.

Tata Martino fielded an altered squad for the first time since Lionel Messi's arrival, most notably resting star attackers Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor. The decision looked to have backfired after the Herons conceded two successive goals, leaving them trailing by the hour mark.

Nevertheless, as we've come to expect, it's never over unless Lionel Messi says it's over. The former Barcelona man shifted gears after half-time, providing two sublime assists to his latest striking partner Leonardo Campana. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian forward justified his selection by delivering on the Argentinian's passes, helping his side to stretch the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi's audacious assist in the dying embers of the game caught all the eyes as the 36-year-old World Cup winner lobbed the ball over the entire Cincinnati team to hand over an easy finish to Campana.

Campana, who has been warming the bench ever since Messi's arrival, literally rose to the occasion, comfortably heading the ball past Alec Kann. The match looked destined to be the Herons' first defeat in eight outings, having recently acquired the win-streak during their dream run in the Leagues Cup. However, with Lionel Messi and Campana taking matters into their own hands, the tie is far from over.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hopeful to add yet another title in their CVs

The said semi-final bout is currently in its extra time phase, and a second consecutive penalty shootout experience could be on the cards for Inter Miami.

Led by a rejuvenated La Pulga, the Herons recently acquired the first piece of silverware in their history, recording a famous victory against Nashville in the final. The ex-PSG man scored a long-range stunner to give his side the lead, but Nashville responded well, levelling the score in the 57th minute.

With no side being able to secure a breakthrough in extra time, the match headed onto the penalty shootout stage. Every outfield player on the pitch scored from the spot, with goalkeeper Elliot Panicco's eventual miss giving Inter Miami the edge.

Tata Martino's men face a similar situation at the moment and have 30 minutes to change their fate in the penultimate stage of the US Open. If they succeed, Inter Miami will face either Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the final.