WATCH: Lionel Messi and PSG welcomed by just 3 fans in Paris after they return from title-clinching win at Strasbourg 

PSG players were stunned as only three fans turned up at the airport to greet them after clinching the Ligue 1 title. The players had a quiet exit despite a few celebrations in the streets of Paris.

As per a report in RMC Sport via GOAL, PSG were welcomed back to Paris by three fans at the airport. Christophe Galtier's men got the point they needed in the 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday night.

RMC Sport got a video of the players returning to Paris:

RMC Sport @RMCsport Un retour en catimini... Après son onzième titre historique, le PSG a été accueilli à l'aéroport par... seulement trois supporters. Un retour en catimini... Après son onzième titre historique, le PSG a été accueilli à l'aéroport par... seulement trois supporters. 💢 Un retour en catimini... Après son onzième titre historique, le PSG a été accueilli à l'aéroport par... seulement trois supporters. https://t.co/9UpEqjseXb

The point was enough for Strasbrough too, as they managed to seal their safety in the league.

Christophe Galtier keen on staying at PSG

Reports in various outlets suggest Christophe Galtier will be getting sacked by PSG this summer. Jose Mourinho, Thiago Motta, and Luis Enrique have been linked with the job, while Xabi Alonso is also said to be in the running.

However, Galtier is keen on staying at the club and has stated that he deserves a second season. He was talking to the media after sealing the league title when he was quoted by GOAL, saying:

"I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain! I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize (this title)!"

Earlier this season, Galtier was quizzed about his future and he told the media via RMC Sport:

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the 10 matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

PSG are set to lose Lionel Messi this summer as he has not renewed his contract at the club. The Argentine is keen on heading back to Barcelona, while the future of Sergio Ramos is also in the balance as his contract expires at the end of the season.

