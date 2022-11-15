[WATCH]: Lionel Messi reacts as Argentina teammate nutmegs him in training 

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi appeared amused when his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul nutmegged him in training.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game’s history. The forward is an expert at beating defenders in one-on-one situations, but, unlike many of his contemporaries, does not rely on flashy tricks to get the better of his man. Messi generally counts on unpredictable feints, quick nutmegs, and clever changes of direction to go past his markers.

Some of the best players in the game have been left in the dust by Messi’s nutmegs. On Monday night (November 14), the Argentinian got a little taste of his own medicine during Argentina's training session. One of Lionel Messi’s teammates and friends, De Paul, cheekily slid the ball between the Argentinian’s legs while having a chat with him. Messi was left amused by the incident and had a little chuckle.

Messi has been in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions. He has also been in a league of his own for Argentina, netting nine times in his last three games.

Lionel Messi urges Argentina not to fall into “people’s madness”

La Albiceleste are seen as one of the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. They are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run and their talisman Lionel Messi is enjoying a splendid season with PSG. The team seemingly has great morale and there are plenty of talented players in all areas of the pitch.

Speaking on Universo Valdano on Movistar+, Messi shared his thoughts about Argentina being dubbed a favorite. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We didn’t have many clashes against European teams. I think we’re in a good moment but we must not fall into the error of people’s madness and believe we’re favorites to win the World Cup. We have to be realistic and take it step by step.”

Argentina have been placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. They play their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22.

