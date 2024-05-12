Watch: Lionel Messi receives rapturous welcome in Montreal as Inter Miami secure 3-2 win in MLS clash

Americans have been turning the world upside down to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi ever since he joined Inter Miami. La Pulga's popularity was on show tonight as he landed in Montreal to play the club's 13th game of the season against CF Montreal.

In a video posted by Major League Soccer on X, fans can be seen jumping on top of each other in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the Argentine talisman as he landed in Montreal for the game at the Saputo Stadium.

Inter Miami came back from behind to record their eighth victory of the season against Montreal. After going 2-0 down, Matias Rojas scored a brilliant direct freekick to pull one back for the Pinks. The second and the third goals were scored by Luis Suarez and Benjamin Cremaschi, respectively, to make it 3-2 for Inter Miami at full-time.

Messi is living up to the hype in the US and proving why he is one of the world's best with his gameplay. When he joined the Fort Lauderdale club, they were at the bottom of the MLS league table. Within a few weeks of his arrival, La Pulga helped the pink outfit win the League Cup, their first title since the club's inception in 2018.

Currently, Inter Miami are right at the top of the Eastern Conference league table with 27 points from 13 games and a net GD of +15. For comparison, the Pinks scored just seven points more after playing 34 games in the entire 2023 season.

Messi has scored a total of 23 goals and created 16 more in 25 games for the Pinks so far. Out of these, two are direct freekicks, and only one has been scored from the penalty spot.

Inter Miami will face Orlando City in their next MLS match on May 16. The Fort Lauderdale side will want to maintain its five-game unbeaten streak and cement its position at the top even further.

Lionel Messi's popularity helps Inter Miami sign two lucrative partnership deals

Lionel Messi's exceptional fan following benefits Inter Miami both on and off the pitch. In April, the club announced two lucrative partnership deals, which were achieved because of La Pulga's popularity. The two separate deals were signed with Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSC: LOW), with Messi as the ambassador. With this new deal in place, the company will become Inter Miami's new home improvement partner.

Talking about the new partnership, the World Cup winner commented (via Sportico):

"Fútbol, much like home improvement, is all about teamwork and the assistance between people. I am happy to partner with Lowe’s, a brand that understands the importance of collaboration and helping people succeed."

The company also announced that customers will get loyalty points every time Messi assists in the upcoming Copa America held in the United States. The points can be redeemed to get signed Messi memorabilia. Moreover, some Lowe's stores will also host Copa America watch parties.

Lowe's is just another company in the club's latest roster of sponsors. The Miami-based club's net worth has increased manifold since Messi joined last season. According to Sportico, Inter Miami's valuation currently stands at $1.02 billion, an estimated 74% increase since 2022.