Watch: Lionel Messi's bodyguard is called into action as pitch invader attempts to hug Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko was called into action during Inter Miami's 3-1 victory against Los Angeles FC on Sunday (September 3). The former US Army man intercepted a pitch invader who attempted to hug the Argentina icon.

According to reports, Chueko is entrusted with Messi's personal protection on and off the pitch. It is believed that the ex-military man was hired based on the recommendations of club president David Beckham.

Fans took notice of the bodyguard when he was caught sprinting up and down the touchline in the MLS outfit's US Open Cup semi-final win against FC Cincinnati (via si.com).

Chueko reportedly served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL during his time with the US Army. Further, he boasts over 170,000 followers on Instagram, where he often posts videos of boxing and martial arts routines.

Reports further claim that Chueko sticks to his task even outside the football pitch. In a video captured by a fan, one can notice the bodyguard watching Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets walk past him and spring into life as Messi gets out of the vehicle.

"Lot calmer, much happier" - Inter Miami coach Tata Martino on Lionel Messi since joining the MLS

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino claims Lionel Messi is much happier at Inter Miami than he was at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The World Cup winner decided to complete a move to the MLS this summer. According to reports, the seven-time Ballon D'or winner signed with his new club until 2025 (via the Guardian).

Martino was addressing the player's mood after Messi had managed to score eight goals in just five appearances for Inter Miami. Speaking in August, the former Argentina national team manager said (via Goal):

"You see it in the field; I don't have to tell you, but he's a lot calmer, much happier. Being happy also has to do with where he's been."

Since arriving, the 36-year-old forward has been instrumental to his club's success. Scoring 10 goals in the tournament, the former PSG star helped his team clinch the Leagues Cup.

During Inter Miami's latest 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC, Messi served up second-half assists for teammates Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana. The Miami-based outfit will host Sporting KC on September 9 in their next MLS fixture.