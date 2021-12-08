WATCH - Lionel Messi’s kids react to his 7th Ballon d’Or triumph in adorable fashion

Lionel Messi picked up an unprecedented seventh Ballon d’Or trophy on November 30, 2021. It was the icing on the cake after an extraordinary year for the Argentine, who won both the Copa America with Argentina and Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, in a video that has gone viral on social media, Messi's son Thiago can be seen in a state of confusion while looking at his father’s seven Ballon d’Or trophies lined up together.

In the video, 9-year-old Thiago questions his father about how many trophies he has with him. The little one is then seen marveling at Messi's seventh Ballon d'Or, which is placed on the table along with the other six.

Like his father, Thiago has already delved into football, having played for Barcelona’s youth teams before moving to PSG.

Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or in contentious circumstances, edging past Poland international Robert Lewandowski, who finished second in the rankings.

The Argentine star won the Copa America and Copa del Rey last season but has struggled to find form since his move to PSG. Lewandowski, on the other hand, has enjoyed an absolutely fantastic run of form ever since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Pole has a mind-boggling total of 130 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich during that time.

Messi will hope to have a similar year in 2022, with the Champions League and World Cup up for grabs. Maybe the Argentine maestro can surprise Thiago with the World Cup trophy next!

"I felt sadness" - Robert Lewandowski on Ballon d'Or snub

Robert Lewandowski has admitted to having a “feeling of sadness” after his latest Ballon d’Or snub.

🗣 "I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it.” Lionel Messi wants a Ballon d'Or for Robert Lewandowski 🤝🗣 "I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it.” https://t.co/Zw2Qb57pJ1

Lewandowski told Kanal Sportowy about how it felt to finish as runner-up in the latest Ballon d’Or vote:

“I felt sadness. I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach.”

