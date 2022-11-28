Watch: Lionel Messi's wife Antonello Roccuzzo celebrates Argentina captain stunner against Mexico with 3 kids

A video of Lionel Messi's wife, Antonello Roccuzzo, celebrating the Argentina captain's goal at the FIFA World Cup with their three kids has emerged online.

Messi was yet again the savior for the Albiceleste during the game against Mexico. He broke the deadlock with a sumptuous strike from outside the penalty box.

Messi's wife, Roccuzzo, celebrated the goal with their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Chiro.

Enzo Fernandez scored the second for Lionel Scaloni's team as he found the corner with a peach of a strike. Messi was the provider on that occasion.

Argentina currently have three points from their first two group games. After a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on the opening matchday, Scaloni's team are back on track. However, the Albicelestes are yet to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Messi and co. will take on Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in their final group game of the tournament.

On a personal note, Lionel Messi is now level with Diego Maradona with eight goals in the FIFA World Cup. Gabriel Batistuta is the only player ahead of him with ten goals.

Argentina legend wants to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo wants to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of the most clinical strikers of his generation, Crespo has also shared the dressing room for the national team with Messi.

The former AC Milan striker spoke at a quiz contest (via India Today):

“I played in two tournaments with him: Germany in ’06 and the Copa America in 2007, where we lost in the final, I’ve been lucky enough to share those competitions with him, and what I saw – even at that age – was a great, great player."

He continued:

"A different player, in terms of his touch, his agility, and obviously his skills. It was spectacular to see at times. You’d finish your training session and your eyes would be all over the place because you’ve just watched him do so many magical things with the ball."

He added:

“I think he deserves everything in football, because he’s the kind of player who just has so much respect for everything in the game; the opponents, the rules, the fans, the club or country he’s representing. I don’t know what’s going to happen in this World Cup, but I think football has a debt with him; he deserves a World Cup."

