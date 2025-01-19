WATCH: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of 2025 as Inter Miami beat Club America in a friendly

Lionel Messi opened his goalscoring account for 2025 with a fine header during Inter Miami's friendly outing against Liga MX side Club America on Saturday, January 19. The Herons secured a 3-2 penalty shootout victory after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami last played competitive football on November 24 in the MLS Cup playoffs against Atlanta United. The match concluded with Inter Miami's elimination, as they lost 6-5 on aggregate in a best-of-three series.

The Herons kickstarted their 2025 campaign with a friendly against Club America in Las Vegas. The first 20 minutes of the match proved disastrous for Inter Miami as they struggled to maintain possession and were thoroughly outplayed by the Mexican side, managing just 21% of the ball.

Club America’s bright start to the game yielded a positive result in the 31st minute, as Henry Martin gave them the lead. However, the lead did not last long, as Inter Miami were back on level terms three minutes later.

Jordi Alba capitalized on significant space on the left flank, delivering a cross into the box. Although the initial attempt was blocked, Luis Suárez quickly recovered the loose ball and set up Lionel Messi, who expertly headed it past Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

Here's the video of the goal:

The Liga MX giants took just eight minutes in the second half to restore their lead. Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Novo Rios failed to hold onto a cross into his box, and Israel Reyes capitalized on the defensive error.

Although Club América seemed in control, they failed to secure the victory. In the final moments of added time, Tomas Avilés headed in the equalizer, pushing the match to a penalty shootout. Inter Miami won the shootout 3-2 in sudden death.

Lionel Messi’s equalizer was his first under new manager Javier Mascherano. Inter Miami will next meet Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes as part of their five-match preseason tour. They will play their first match of the 2025 MLS season against New York City on February 22.

Lionel Messi’s goal celebration against Club America goes viral

After Lionel Messi restored parity for Inter Miami, he sent a message to opposing fans in the stands in Las Vegas. Before the equalizer, the Mexican crowd had booed Messi throughout, and the goal allowed the Herons talisman to clap back at his critics.

After scoring a fine header, Messi turned to the Mexican crowd and held up three fingers as if to say Argentina had won three World Cup titles while Mexico had none.

The gesture went viral on social media, with several fans reacting to it.

