WATCH: Lionel Messi scores incredible freekick and gets 2 goals in 3 minutes as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0 

Argentina star Lionel Messi struck twice, including a wonderful free-kick to help his side beat Jamaica 3-0 in a friendly game on Tuesday.

The PSG ace was doubtful ahead of the clash after showing cold-like symptoms and was fit enough to start only on the bench.

He was subbed early into the second half when Albiceleste were leading 1-0, courtesy of an early opener from Julian Alvarez.

After coming close on a few occasions, Messi finally found the beck of the net in the 86th minute with a brilliant finish, set up by a bouncing pass from Giovani Lo Celso.

Just moments later, the 35-year-old doubled his tally with a superb free-kick from just outside the box, hitting it low under the wall to bamboozle Jamaican defenders.

It was his 90th international strike for Argentina, and the ninth of his last three games as the former Barcelona ace is shaping up well for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C and will begin their campaign on November 22.

Lionel Messi set for fond FIFA World Cup farewell with Argentina

At 35, this could be Messi's final appearance at the World Cup, and given his blistering form right now, it might also be his best chance of winning the ultimate prize.

Argentina are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run, the longest in international football history, behind only Italy (37), boosted by their captain's stunning run in front of goal.

The reigning Copa America champions are arguably the most in-form team heading into Qatar along with Brazil, and have a squad packed to the rafters with world-class talents in all positions.

Messi has lifted numerous titles throughout his illustrious career, but the World Cup is what he years for the most, and winning it would be a perfect send-off for one of the game's all-time greats.

