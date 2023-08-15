WATCH: Lionel Messi scores incredible long range goal to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi once again got on the scoresheet in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup campaign and he did so with an extraordinary strike against Philadelphia Union.

The 36-year-old has taken to life with the Herons with ease and has proven why David Beckham's co-owned MLS franchise were so eager to sign him. He headed into tonight's Leagues Cup semifinal against Philadelphia with eight goals in five games.

However, Lionel Messi has surprised nobody by striking yet again for Inter Miami and this one might have been his best yet. The iconic Argentine was found by Josef Martinez more than 25 yards away from goal.

Messi unleashed a ferocious low driven effort that flew past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. It was the second of the night for Gerardo Martino's Miami who are sailing towards the Leagues Cup final.

The legendary Argentine's goal also takes him just 20 goals short of the Herons' all-time goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain (29 goals). That record looks like it will be quickly broken to add to Lionel Messi's long list of accomplishments.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino claims Lionel Messi is loving life at DRV PNK

Messi is loving life with the Herons.

Lionel Messi surprised many when he opted to join Inter Miami earlier this summer after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The iconic Argentine was also linked with a return to Barcelona and a record-breaking switch to Saudi giants Al Hilal.

However, Messi decided to head to the MLS and join a Herons side that were faltering. He appears to be delighted with his decision as he is enjoying himself both on and off the pitch.

His manager Martino has touched on this by claiming the Argentine hero is loving his time in Miami. He said (via GOAL):

"You see it in the field; I don't have to tell you, but he's a lot calmer, much happier. Being happy also has to do with where he's been."

Messi's spell at PSG before his move to DRV PNK was a tumultuous one in which he never seemed overly satisfied with life at the Parc des Princes. He was often at loggerheads with fans and the French media.

The Argentine icon won two Ligue 1 titles and bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. Yet, with the Herons, he has seemed to settle immediately and could lead Inter Miami to their first Leagues Cup triumph.