Watch: Lionel Messi scores sensational goal on return from injury for Inter Miami

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with a super strike in the 2-2 MLS home draw with Colorado on Saturday (April 6).

After Rafael Navarro had fired the visitors in front from the spot on the stroke of halt-time at the DRV PNK Stadium, Messi produced a superb equaliser 12 minutes into the second period.

Having missed six games across competitions since bagging a goal and an assist in 50 minutes in the 3-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second-leg home win over Nashville, Messi marked his return with a goal.

Receiving the ball from the left just outside the Colorado box, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner produced a superb first-time finish past the opposition custodian to make it 1-1 for the Herons. Here's the video of his sumptuous strike:

Expand Tweet

Three minutes after Messi's strike, Tata Martino's side took the lead through Leonardo Afonso. A win wasn't to be, though, as Cole Bassett scored an 88th-minute equaliser for Colorado to force a share of the spoils.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had an impressive start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer after 19 seasons in Europe.

After leading the Herons to their first title - the inaugural Leagues Cup - Messi is determined to win more silverware. In his first five games across competitions, the 36-year-old produced five goals and two assists.

Following a six-game absence due to injury, Messi's goal against Colorado took his season tally to six goals and two assists in six games across competitions. The draw with Colorado means the Herons dropped to third in the MLS Eastern Conference after eight games, trailing NY Red Bulls (14) by two points, having played a game more.

Martino's side next take on Monterrey away in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday (April 10), where they will look to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

With their inspirational captain Lionel Messi expected to feature, Inter Miami will be confident of overturning the tie away from home.