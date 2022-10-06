Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for PSG after brilliant linkup play with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 

Lionel Messi scored a stunner against Benfica as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward linked up with teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

The Argentine gave his team the lead in their UEFA Champions League away clash. Messi played a pass to Mbappe, who got Neymar involved. The Brazilian returned the ball to Messi, who slotted home a left-footed curler.

The shot left Benfica's German shot-stopper Odeysseas Vlachodimos with no chance whatsoever. The strike marked Messi's eighth goal of the season. He has now scored eight goals and assisted eight more in 13 games across all competitions.

Messi has now scored 19 goals for PSG in 47 appearances. His assist count for the club is at 23.

PSG, meanwhile, are vying to win their third successive Champions League clash this season. They have already beaten Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

It seems like Messi is slowly settling into life in France. However, the Argentine's future at the club has been up in the air.

Lionel Messi will be out of contract with the defending French champions next summer and is eligible to discuss a free transfer to other clubs from January.

His former club, Barcelona, are looking to secure a return for their greatest player ever. Messi left Barcelona at the start of last season as the club were unable to renew his contract due to being debt-ridden.

Fabrizio Romano opened up on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi will not make a decision regarding his future at PSG before the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The tournament in Qatar will start on November 20.

Romano added that the Parisians are really happy with how Messi is getting along with his life at the club during his second season. However, Barcelona are also interested in bringing the player back.

Speaking to Que Golazo, here's what Romano said:

"He probably needed one season to adapt to French football. New season, new teammates, new dressing room, everything completely different after spending his whole career at Barcelona. He needed one season. And now, it really seems Leo Messi is really enjoying his time at Paris Saint-Germain."

While speaking about Barcelona's interest in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he added:

"They are convinced that they can do it. ... Officially, Barcelona think they can do it. I think it's more about Leo."

