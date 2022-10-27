WATCH: Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez produces miss of the season contender against Ajax 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez missed an open goal in the side's Champions League clash with Ajax on 26 October.

In the 44th minute, the Reds were 1-0 up through Mohamed Salah's 42nd-minute chip and Nunez had the perfect opportunity to add a second.

Liverpool broke with pace following Joe Gomez's astute pass over the Ajax defense, which found Andy Robertson.

The Scot then passed to Roberto Firmino, who squared the ball to Nunez unselfishly after Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer had come off his line.

The Uruguayan striker struck the post with the goal gaping in what many deemed a contender for miss of the season.

You can watch Nunez's incredible miss against Ajax below:

The Reds are heading towards the last 16 of the Champions League as they lead Ajax 1-0 at half-time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

A win or a draw for Klopp's side will secure their qualification to the knockout stages.

Ajax were much the better side in the first half but it is Klopp's men who are edging towards a place in the Round of 16.

Nunez comments on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's management style

Nunez explained how Klopp's sets his side up to play

Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in a club-record £85 million deal and came with a prolific record at the Estadio da Luz.

The Uruguayan bagged 48 goals in 85 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

However, it has been a difficult start to life for Nunez at Anfield as he has managed just five goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

Despite this, the striker has praised the way in which his manager Klopp gets his instructions across to the team.

Nunez told ESPN:

"Klopp is a coach who has things very clear, he likes that we press up high and that we also have the ball, that we don't rush to get to the opposite goal."

He continued,

"He seeks that when we lose the ball we put pressure to recover it as quickly as possible; he is a coach who has things very clear and is very intelligent."

