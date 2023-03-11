WATCH: Liverpool target Jude Bellingham responds when asked to join Manchester United

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has seemingly dismissed rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United, calling them "silly."

A recent video posted on social media saw a fan posing the question to Bellingham if he would be willing to join the Red Devils.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder laughed it off, replying with a "no," before including off-camera, "don't be silly," as seen in the video below:

Bellingham has been a subject of speculation recently, with his social media activity following Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United drawing attention. The 19-year-old, who has been a standout performer for both Dortmund and England, is on the radar of several top clubs, including Real Madrid.

With several clubs vying for his signature, Borussia Dortmund is expected to demand a fee of around £130m for the talented youngster. Manchester United had previously been linked with Bellingham before he signed for Dortmund in a £25m deal from Birmingham City.

The teenager has already made over 120 appearances for Dortmund and has over two years remaining on his contract with the German giants. It remains to be seen where the future will take him.

Liverpool and Manchester United learn the cost of transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly asking for a whopping £50m for their talented midfielder, Mason Mount. Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the academy graduate, who has been a vital part of Chelsea's first team.

Mount's current contract is set to expire in less than 18 months, and the negotiations for a new deal seem to have hit a snag. The England international is keen on tripling his current wages to match the highest earners at Chelsea, which amounts to a hefty £240,000 per week.

However, according to The Mirror (via SportsMole), he is also reluctant to sign a long-term deal of seven or eight years, which has become standard practice since the club's takeover last summer. With both parties unable to find a resolution, Chelsea have decided to postpone any talks of a new deal until the end of the season.

This has caused quite a stir among rival clubs, who are now considering making a move for the midfielder in the summer transfer window. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are among the most interested clubs, as per reports in The Mirror. If Chelsea decide to sell, they would expect to receive a fee around £50 million for Mount's services.

