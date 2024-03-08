WATCH: Luis Suarez scores in stoppage time to seal draw for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami against Nashville SC

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez bagged a late equalizer for Lionel Messi and company in the 2-2 first-leg round-of-16 CONCACAF Champions Cup draw against Nashville on March 7.

The Uruguay international's strike ensures that the Herons are unbeaten in the new season across all competitions. Before the aforementioned clash, Inter Miami drew one and won two of their three MLS clashes, thereby putting them on top of the league standings.

On the night, Tata Martino's side went two goals down within 46 minutes, after which Lionel Messi halved the deficit, curling one from just outside the box (52'). They would only restore parity in stoppage time (90+5') when Suarez scored a header from close range.

Despite questions over the former Liverpool striker's form in pre-season, Suarez has proved to be a vital asset in competitive fixtures. So far, he's scored twice and provided three assists in three matches in the MLS after joining the club in January this year.

The former Barcelona man also turned provider for Messi's strike earlier in the night. Both players know each other fairly well from their time together at Barcelona.

They've appeared 261 times across competitions beside one another and recorded 100 joint goal contributions. Expect the duo to feature in Inter Miami's upcoming MLS tie against Montreal at Chase Stadium on Sunday.

Sergio Reguilon reacts to insults he aimed at Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in 2019

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez

Tottenham Hotspur loanee and former Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon has opened up about insults he aimed at Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his first Clasico appearance.

The youngster faced the Blaugrana in consecutive matches at Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey and La Liga during the 2018-19 campaign. Recalling the aforementioned incident that went viral on social media, Reguilon told The Times (via GOAL):

"I was young, too emotional, my first Clasico. Unbelievable game, my best for Real Madrid for sure. We lost but I played really well.”

After making just 22 appearances for Real Madrid, Reguilon moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020. He's failed to nail down a spot in the squad and has since completed loan spells at Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The Spanish full-back currently represents Premier League side Brentford, where his temporary stay will come to a close at the end of the season.