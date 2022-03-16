WATCH: Manchester United fans throw beer glasses at Diego Simeone as he runs towards Old Trafford tunnel after Champions League win

Atletico Madrid's huge victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night was marred by scenes of fans throwing beer glasses at Diego Simeone.

Following the final whistle after a tense affair where Atletico had managed to keep United at a distance throughout the Champions League game following Renan Lodi, the frustrations of the Old Trafford faithful boiled over.

Atletico manager Simeone could be seen fleeing the chaos that would ensue and you can watch the shocking events below:

A Simeone masterclass indeed, it was as Manchester United bowed out at the last-16 stage and now have it all to do to qualify for the European competition next season.

It was a frustrating affair for both United fans and players, with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo venting their fury throughout the match, of which Simeone's old tricks worked superbly.

Following Atletico Madrid's Champions League win should Manchester United consider Diego Simeone?

Diego Simeone could suit Old Trafford

With a new incoming permanent manager set to be appointed at the end of the season, the Red Devils would be wise to take a look at the credentials Simeone boasts.

Despite obviously being a hated figure at present among the red side of Manchester, he exemplifies what many United fans desire in their manager.

He takes no prisoners, he embodies the club he is at and he gets results.

And results are what have evaded the thirteen-time Premier League champions time and time again this season.

His pragmatic approach, although lamented by many, works a charm as seen when Atletico won the La Liga title last season.

He is a polar opposite of the man currently at the helm of Old Trafford in Ralf Rangnick.

Simeone is aggressive, assertive and more often than not isn't afraid to cause a ruckus if it means Atleti gets results.

The Argentinian manager has been linked with a departure from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with PSG said to be keeping tabs on developments.

He continues to be one of the most tactile and clever managers in the game and his win over Manchester United in the Champions League has proven that he deserves to be touted among the great managerial names.

