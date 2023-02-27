WATCH: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes vow after hilariously leaving EFL Cup behind in press conference

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag vowed to win more trophies with the club after he forgot to take the Carabao Cup with him after a press conference. His Red Devils beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday (February 26) to lift the League Cup.

Ten Hag is just nine months into his reign as United boss and has already led his team to a trophy. Casemiro's 33rd-minute header and Sven Botman's 39th-minute own goal were enough for the Red Devils to claim their first silverware since 2017.

The Dutch coach sat down with reporters after the game for a press conference and took the Carabao Cup trophy with him. However, after wrapping up questions from the media he hilariously forgot the cup when leaving.

A reporter reminded him and he shrugged his shoulders before emphatically claiming:

"I can leave it! Because next cup eh. This one is in."

You can watch the hilarious moment below:

Ten Hag is already directing his focus toward the future despite a memorable day for Manchester United. The former Ajax boss is overseeing a magnificent season at Old Trafford.

They will now concentrate their efforts on winning the FA Cup and the Europa League and are even outside challengers for the Premier League title. The Red Devils face West Ham United in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1). Ten Hag's side also take on Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League following an incredible 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona.

Manchester United trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points, a title push may be a bit of an ask. However, his side's Carabao Cup may just be the start of a new era at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

David de Gea hails new era for Manchester United

De Gea on Manchester United's Carabao Cup win.

De Gea is Manchester United's longest-serving player having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The Spanish goalkeeper has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, Europa League, and the League Cup during that time.

He insists a new era is dawning at Old Trafford following their victory over Newcastle to lift their first trophy since 2017. He told Sky Sports:

“I think it’s the perfect start for a new era."

De Gea continued by alluding to the performances of the team and the connection they have with their fans:

“I think the team is ready for everything. We showed [that] today, we played a great game; 2-0 against a very good team. You see the fans now and everyone is so happy, it’s a great moment for us. So, let’s enjoy and let’s be ready again.”

The Spaniard is the only current member of the Manchester United team that lifted the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season at the club. He is part of what seems to be the Red Devils returning to the top of English football.

