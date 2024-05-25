WATCH: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes produces incredible assist to help Kobbie Mainoo score in FA Cup final

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes provided an unreal assist to help Kobbie Mainoo score in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Red Devils went 2-0 up following the Englishman's goal in the 39th minute at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

A video of the Portuguese playmaker's pass has also surfaced online. Alejandro Garnacho, who scored the first goal following an error by Joško Gvardiol, cut in from the right for the second goal.

His run prompted Manchester City's defenders to move towards him. This allowed Bruno Fernandes to have enough space to make a scrumptious pass to Kobbie Mainoo who was unmarked. The 19-year-old slotted his fifth goal of the season in 34 appearances across all competitions. The Englishman also has three assists to his name.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their lowest-ever finish in the league. Should they win the defending champions in the FA Cup final, they'll upgraded to the UEFA Europa League, a spot currently held by Chelsea.

In that case, the Blues will be demoted to the Europa Conference League and seventh-placed Newcastle United will have no European football next season.

Kobbie Mainoo's goal may help Manchester United finish the season with silverware

The Red Devils lost 1-2 to cross-city rivals Manchester City in last year's edition of the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They take on bitter rivals City this year as well. They'll be hoping to redeem themselves following last year's defeat and will also be hoping to secure silverware in their otherwise harrowing season. Manchester United last won a trophy in 2023 when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup. It was their first trophy since the Europa League win in 2017.

Notably, the Dutchman's future at the club is also shrouded in mystery. Reports suggest Ten Hag will be sacked following the FA Cup final regardless of the result of the game. However, it's possible that the former Ajax manager will be able to keep his job should Manchester United quality for European football next season.