WATCH: Manchester United star involved in heated bust-up with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero after Europa League final

Manchester United's Harry Maguire was involved in a heated bust-up with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero after the Europa League final. The clip was caught on camera from the stands.

Ad

The two defenders clashed multiple times during the game, and had to be separated by their teammates on more than one occasion. One of those incidents also saw Magurie pick up a booking, with Romero left in pain on the floor.

Spurs took the lead in the 42nd minute through Bennan Johnson and the Red Devils had to chase the game for the rest of the night. Manchester United's efforts, however, proved futile, with the north London side securing their first silverware in 17 years.

Ad

Trending

The win also ensured that Tottenham will feature in next season's Champions League, while the Red Devils will miss out. After the win, Romero was seen approaching many of the opposition players to shake hands.

The Argentinean embraced Ruben Amorim before reaching out to Maguire. The Englishman was seen turning down his offer of a truce, and Romero immediately moved on to Diogo Dalot.

However, an infuriated Harry Maguire then approached the duo and pushed the Tottenham defender away from his teammate. The 32-year-old was seen gesturing at the Argentinean to return to his teammate before backroom staff intervened to end the squabble.

Ad

Watch the video here:

Ad

Manchester United will now have to regroup quickly and prepare for their last Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa this weekend (May 25).

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that it is hard to focus on the positives after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking at the end of the game, however, the Portuguese suggested that he will now have more time to develop his team next season.

Ad

"It’s hard to talk about positives today but we need to take advantage of everything. We are going to suffer because we don’t have Champions League and it’s hard on the club, but on the other side we will have more time to develop the team, to pay attention to our academy and to prepare for the future," said Amorim (via Metro).

Ad

He continued:

"That is clear. We need to use every minute to improve the team and we always have plans to go to the summer."

Tottenham have defeated Manchester United on four occasions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More