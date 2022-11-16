Watch: Manchester United tear down huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford after Piers Morgan interview

Manchester United have torn down Cristiano Ronaldo's mural at Old Trafford after the forward's controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, has sat down with Morgan and touched on several issues at Manchester United alongside making his feelings clear on his current situation.

The Red Devils striker claimed that the club had betrayed him as they have tried forcing him out of Old Trafford.

He also told Morgan that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag because he felt disrespected by the Dutch coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo also aimed a dig at former interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick, all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney and the club's owners.

Manchester United responded with a statement on their official website that read:

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

It appears that their first course of action to reacting to the astounding interview is to take Ronaldo's mural down off of Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward was plastered on the exterior of the historic stadium for the world to see.

That is no longer the case, as the mural was stripped on Wednesday, 16 November.

You can watch paint workers take down Ronaldo's mural below:

Football Daily @footballdaily | A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. | A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. 🚨| A huge Cristiano Ronaldo mural has been removed from Old Trafford today. https://t.co/R00S9lotxo

More shocking revelations are set to emerge from Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's interview

Ronaldo's interview is set to be released

Only short clips of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview have been shown to the world thus far.

The 90-minute sit-down with Morgan will be released fully on Wednesday night (16 November).

The British broadcaster has claimed that Ronaldo has spoken about his longtime rival Lionel Messi, although he did not reveal the nature of his comments.

He is expected to have more harsh words for United's owners, The Glazer family.

What Red Devils fans did not like from the clips that have hit the media so far was how he lambasted Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has grown frustrated under the United boss amid being handed a bit-part role this season.

Football Daily @footballdaily



on how he thinks Erik ten Hag feels following the Ronaldo interview. 🗣️ “Erik ten Hag’s job is to manage Manchester United. He’s not there to baby sit Cristiano Ronaldo and massage his ego. Either Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play for Manchester United or he doesn’t.” @SkyKaveh on how he thinks Erik ten Hag feels following the Ronaldo interview. 🗣️ “Erik ten Hag’s job is to manage Manchester United. He’s not there to baby sit Cristiano Ronaldo and massage his ego. Either Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play for Manchester United or he doesn’t.”@SkyKaveh on how he thinks Erik ten Hag feels following the Ronaldo interview. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/Jzx355Dfqz

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions, but only eight have been in the starting XI.

The former Real Madrid forward has scored just three goals and contributed two assists as he struggles for form.

Ronaldo was furious during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

He refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

Whether Ronaldo decides to comment on that particular situation remains to be seen.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes