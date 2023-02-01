Chelsea star Marc Cucurella was caught unaware of Jorginho's move to Arsenal. The Italian has joined the Gunners on a permanent transfer till 2024 and has an option to extend his contract for another year.

Cucurella was recently asked about the smartest player in the Blues' squad. He replied:

"The smartest player in the squad is Jorginho 100%."

The producers made him aware that Jorginho no longer plays for Chelsea and that he has completed a move to north London. The Spanish defender was caught by surprise. After overcoming his initial shock, Cucurella burst into laughter.

Watch the video clip here:

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal

Arsenal scouted the market for a midfielder. They were keen on signing Moises Caicedo but saw two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian.

Manager Mikel Arteta eventually set his sights on Jorginho. The former Napoli star is an experienced campaigner in English football. Since arriving in 2018, he made 213 appearances for the Blues, including 25 this season, before making a move to the Gunners.

How many trophies did Arsenal's new signing Jorginho win with Chelsea?

Jorginho has moved to north London.

Jorginho won four trophies during his time at Chelsea: the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

The Italian was also named the UEFA Best player in Europe in 2021. He will now focus on winning the Premier League with Arsenal after failing to do so at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are atop the Premier League with 50 points after 19 games, five clear of second-placed Manchester City and with a game in hand. Arteta's team will return to action on Saturday (February 4) when they play at Everton in the league. Jorginho could make his Gunners debut in that game.





Here's Jorginho in Arsenal shirt after deal signed until June 2024 with an option to further season — together with his agent João Santos

Albert Sambi Lokonga recently completed a loan move to Crystal Palace, while Mohamed Elneny has suffered numerous injuries this term. So Jorginho's arrival should serve as a massive boost for Arteta's side.

