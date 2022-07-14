Watch: Megan Rapinoe copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in training

Footage has emerged of USA international Megan Rapinoe copying Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration during a practice session.

As posted by USWNT on Twitter on a boiling hot day, the 37-year-old forward scored a header in a training session. Rapinoe proceeded to leap, twist and throw her hands by her side as an homage to Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration.

Rapinoe is arguably the most famous women's footballer in the world, having been awarded the 2019 Ballon d'Or Feminin. She has also won two successive FIFA World Cups with the U.S national team.

She has scored 62 goals in 191 appearances for her country and currently plays for Lyon Reign. Rapinoe has also been incredibly outspoken during her illustrious career on issues involving equality in sport and in wider life, particularly when it comes to gender equality and gay rights.

Last week, Rapinoe became the first footballer to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honour an American civilian can receive. Before receiving the honor, she proclaimed (as quoted by The Express):

“I am humbled and truly honoured to be chosen for this award by President Biden and feel as inspired and motivated as ever to continue this long history of fighting for the freedoms of all people. To quote Emma Lazarus: ‘Until we are all free, we are none of us free.’”

Rapinoe is not the first player to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration, but may very well be the most high-profile female player to do so.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag denies Cristiano Ronaldo is for sale this summer

Speculation has engulfed the legendary Portuguese forward in the last couple of weeks. Several reports have claimed that Ronaldo wants to leave the Red Devils in the current transfer window so he can once again pursue Champions League football.

Speaking before United's 4-0 victory in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Bangkok, where the Portuguese played no part, Ten Hag was once again asked about Ronaldo's future. The Dutch boss stated, as per The Mail:

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together."

Ten Hag further added:

"He's not with us and it's due to personal issues. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together. I didn't speak to him after (the news)."

