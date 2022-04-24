WATCH: Messi, Ramos and Mbappe's dressing room celebrations following PSG's Ligue 1 title win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe amongst others celebrated winning the Ligue 1 title following their 1-1 draw against Lens.

Mauricio Pochettino's side only needed a point against Lens to secure their 10th Ligue 1 title in history. Lionel Messi scored an outstanding long-range goal in the second half which happened to be the title-winning goal for PSG this season.

Paris Saint-Germain's official Instagram account posted a couple of short videos of the squad celebrating their title in the dressing room. The video showed both Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos having a nice celebratory moment while Lionel Messi enjoyed the celebration by sitting alongside Neymar.

The 34-year-old forward secured his 39th title of his illustrious career and his first in France.

Winning the Ligue 1 title was crucial for PSG in a relatively underwhelming season for the club. The Parisian giants once again fell short in the UEFA Champions League as well as in the Coupe de France. They were knocked out in the Round of 16 stage of both tournaments by Real Madrid and OGC Nice respectively.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are once again the champions of France after missing out on the title last season to Lille. Being the French champions means that Mauricio Pochettino's side will enter next season's Champions League in the group stage and will be seeded in Pot 1 of the draw.

Kylian Mbappe overshadowed Lionel Messi in PSG's title-winning season

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have played a vital role in guiding PSG to the Ligue 1 title this time around.

Kylian Mbappe has been the star for the Parisian giants this season. The 23-year-old forward has contributed 33 goals and 22 assists in 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions. It is worth mentioning that the Frenchman is currently the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider this season.

Despite having a stellar season in France, Kylian Mbappe is highly touted to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. The forward has less than six months remaining on his contract and will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

MESSI, NEYMAR & MBAPPE WIN THEIR FIRST TROPHY TOGETHER FOR PSG

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has had a quiet season based on his high standards. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 30 appearances for his new side this season.

