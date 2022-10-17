WATCH: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler celebrates Neymar’s goal for PSG against Marseille while getting massage done

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler enthusiastically celebrated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar’s goal against bitter rivals Olympique Marseille.

PSG welcomed Marseille to the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 matchday 11 clash on Sunday night (October 16). The defending champions were often troubled by the visitors’ blistering pace in the first half, but Marseille’s lackluster shooting let the Parisians off the hook.

The deadlock was finally broken in first-half added time when Neymar coolly applied the finishing touch to Mbappe’s inch-perfect pass into the box.

Basketball superstar Butler was watching the match while getting a massage. The Brazilian’s goal left him ecstatic, with him pumping his right fist and howling in euphoria. Watch the video below (with sound) to see how Butler reactor to PSG’s winner:

In the 72nd minute, the former Barcelona man drew a foul from substitute Samuel Gigot, compelling the referee to send the player off. With the dismissal, Marseille’s resolve weakened considerably, with them ultimately settling for a 1-0 defeat.

The goal against Marseille marked Neymar’s ninth in Ligue 1 this season in 11 appearances. In addition to scoring nine goals, he has also provided seven assists in the top flight of French football in the 2022-23 season.

Brazil legend Ronaldo claims PSG superstar Neymar has the best “supporting cast”

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just a month away, the excitement surrounding the tournament is at an all-time high. Every team competing in Qatar will look to go all the way, but some teams are better placed to do so than others.

Former World Cup winner Ronaldo has hinted that Brazil are capable of vying for the ultimate prize, courtesy of the players they have at their disposal. Claiming that all eyes will be on the PSG no. 10, Ronaldo backed him to flourish at the grand event in a month's time. The 2002 World Cup winner said (via Telegraph India):

“The pressure will be over Neymar no matter what, he is Brazil’s superstar and it doesn’t matter who is playing alongside him. I love Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha and think this new generation of talent will give him the best supporting cast he has ever had with Brazil.”

