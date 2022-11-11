WATCH: Michy Batshuayi posts hilarious World Cup throwback after making it to the Belgium squad

Michy Batshuayi posted a hilarious throwback on his Twitter account after being named in Belgium's 26-man 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Manager Roberto Martinez confirmed the final Red Devils squad for the showpiece event in Qatar on Thursday (10 November). Batshuayi, who has scored 26 times in 47 senior appearances for Belgium, expectedly made the cut.

After the announcement, Batshuayi posted a video of a failed celebration of his team's 1-0 group stage win against England at the 2018 World Cup. Adnan Januzaj gave his team the lead in the 51st minute.

Following the goal, Batshuayi picked up the ball and kicked it into the back of the net while his teammates celebrated. Instead of finding the net from barely a yard out from the goal line, the ball ricocheted off the post and hit Batshuayi in the face.

B/R Football @brfootball Belgium drop their roster for the World Cup Belgium drop their roster for the World Cup 🇧🇪 https://t.co/kXaJHq6gVv

Belgium and England met again in the tournament when they faced each other in the third-place match. The two losing semi-finalists played out an epic encounter that ended 2-0 in the Red Devils' favor after goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

Batshuayi will have to vie with the likes of former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, AC Milan's Charles de Ketelaere, and Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku for a starting berth.

The former Olympique de Marseille striker left the Blues on a permanent basis this summer after a six-year spell at Stamford Bridge. He signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce, for whom he has registered eight goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions so far.

Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi « the World Cup is an incredible chance bro MILLIONS of people are going to watch you !!! »

Me : « the World Cup is an incredible chance bro MILLIONS of people are going to watch you !!! »Me : https://t.co/tUAZ2qd9ZX

Belgium's golden generation has one last shot at World Cup glory

Belgium have had one of the strongest teams in their last two FIFA World Cup appearances.

Going into the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Belgium's team was labeled as their Golden Generation. They boasted players like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Lukaku, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Vincent Kompany.

They failed to meet expectations in Brazil as well as Russia, finishing third in the 2018 edition after being eliminated by Argentina in the quarter-finals four years earlier.

They have a fresh batch of talented youngsters coming through their ranks with Lois Openda, De Ketelaere, and Jeremy Doku eager to make an impression. With De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku, Vertonghen, and Thibaut Courtois still active, they have retained the spine of their golden generation.

This mixture of experience and youth could give the Belgians their best shot at making the final of the tournament for the first time in their history. They begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on 23 November against Canada.

Poll : 0 votes