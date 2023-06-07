Watch: NBA superstar Steph Curry replicates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration after dribbling past kid

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently replicated Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuu' celebration while playing a casual game of football with kids.

Curry is currently enjoying the offseason as this took place during his recent visit to the Elmhurst United Middle School with his 'Eat.Learn.Play' foundation in Oakland.

He is known for his highly-mobile and active movements on the basketball court. Meanwhile, Curry was seen imitating Cristiano Ronaldo after a silky dribbling move with a football.

You can watch the clip below:

As you can see, Steph Curry takes a relatively heavy first touch but makes up for it with a quick feint and moves to his left, leaving the kid on his backside. He then proceeds to do the 'airplane' before hitting the 'Siuu' right in front of the other kids.

Steph Curry did the rounds with his famous 'night-night' celebrations during the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. But it is nice to see him recognizing and imitating other greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The four-time NBA champion is always keen to spend time with kids at the foundation, which was created to provide children in need with nutritious food and to help them realize their true potential. Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha have so far provided over 25 million meals to kids in need through the foundation.

Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on the Saudi Pro League, confirms he will stay at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr at the beginning of this year following the termination of his contract with former employers Manchester United. However, in just six months in Saudi Arabia, the Portugues superstar has made his mark and then some. So far, he has notched 14 goals and two assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will remain in the Middle East next season with Al-Nassr 🗣️ "I think the Saudi League can be the fifth [top league] in the world!"Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will remain in the Middle East next season with Al-Nassr 🗣️ "I think the Saudi League can be the fifth [top league] in the world!"Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will remain in the Middle East next season with Al-Nassr ✅ https://t.co/KKVX5EYGM6

Although Al-Nassr missed out on the SPL title by five points, Ronaldo has vowed to stay at the club for next season as he heaped praise on the league.

"I am happy here, I want to continue here. I will continue here."

"And in my opinion, if they (Saudi government) continue to do the work they want to do for the next five years, I think the SPL can be in the top five leagues in the world."

The SPL will return to action for a new season in August later this year.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes