WATCH: Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles involved in devastating brawl as gang of thugs threaten to shoot him 

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is the subject of an investigation by the police after a video emerged of the player being involved in a fight. In the video, a gang is seen threatening to shoot the player and his brother.

Expand Tweet

Lascelles was hanging out outside the nightclub Chinawhite with his 19-year-old brother and a friend. Investigations have revealed that a group of six to eight men appeared to elbow the center-back's brother in the neck to which Lascelles stepped in and protected his brother.

Later, reportedly, a vodka bottle was thrown at the player and he was further attacked and punched by the group.

Sources went on to say that the situation evolved into a full-on brawl between the two parties. Lascelles managed to throw one of his attackers onto the floor. However, his brother was struck in the face and was bleeding, while his friend reportedly received a blow to the head and was knocked unconscious. It was during this situation that the group threatened to shoot the player.

The group fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services. Lascelles' friend has been taken to the hospital. Newcastle are believed to be aware of the situation. The Magpies are looking to deal with this matter internally.

Newcastle United expected to renew interest in defender following Botman's injury

Inacio was linked with a move to Tyneside before signing a new deal this summer.

Newcastle United are expected to consider a move for Goncalo Inacio once again this summer. According to FootballTransfers, the Magpies, who were already looking to sign the player earlier, could renew their interest in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Eddie Howe's side is believed to be waiting to receive an update on the severity of Sven Botman's injury before opening up talks for Inacio. The Dutchman limped off late in the side's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Inacio was linked with a move to Newcastle but he ended up signing a new deal with current employers Sporting CP. The deal includes a release clause of €60 million.

The 22-year-old is primarily a left-footed center-back with the versatility to play across the backline. He has had interest from Liverpool and Manchester United already.

The Magpies are also interested in Benfica's Antonio Silva. Alongside Inacio, the 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Portuguese football but the Portuguese side has a release clause of €90 million in his deal.