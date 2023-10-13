WATCH: Neymar hit with a bag of popcorn by fan after Brazil draw 1-1 with Venezuela

Brazilian star Neymar was hit with a bag of popcorn following his country's 1-1 World Cup Qualifiers draw against Venezuela on Thursday, October 12.

The Al-Hilal forward set up Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who opened the scoring in the 50th minute. However, Eduard Bello equalized later on in the 85th minute, meaning both sides shared the spoils.

The result sees Brazil drop below continental rivals Argentina, who managed to win their match against Paraguay (1-0, October 12). La Albiceleste sit on top of the qualifications chart with nine points, while Neymar's nation is two points behind after two wins and a draw in three matches.

After the result, the former Barcelona forward was hit by a bag of popcorn as he proceeded to walk down the tunnel. In a video posted by Argentina journalist Roy Nemer, the 31-year-old attacker can be spotted shouting at fans in rage.

Expand Tweet

During the match, in which Neymar started, he managed 101 touches of the ball, completed 55 of his 68 attempted passes, made three key passes, and secured two shots on target.

Brazil will take on Uruguay in their next qualification match on Tuesday, October 17. Their next opponents have managed just four points from their first three fixtures.

Neymar's Al-Hilal travel to Mumbai City for their next AFC Champions League fixture

Al-Hilal jersey (via Getty Images)

Neymar and Al-Hilal will compete against Indian Super League (ISL) shield winners Mumbai City FC in their next AFC Champions League clash after the international break, on October 23.

Al-Hilal played out a 1-1 draw against Uzbek side Navbahor on September 18 while winning their following match 3-0 against Iranian outfit Nassaji Mazandaran on October 3 in the competition.

The Brazilian got on the scoresheet in his side's second game and will be looking to net in the club's third Champions League game of the season against Mumbai.

The Riyadh-based side sits on top of Group D but is level on points and goal difference with second-placed Navbahor. Hence, a victory in their next match is crucial to ensure that the club stays on top of their group.

Their Indian challengers are second in the country's top-tier competition, having won two matches and drawn one. Despite having lost their opening matches of the highest competition in Asian club football, Mumbai City will look to create an upset at home against the Saudi Arabian outfit.