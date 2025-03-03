WATCH: Neymar scores stunning free-kick for Santos as he continues fine form for Brazilian club

Neymar continues his impressive form for Santos with a fine free-kick effort on Sunday (March 2). The Brazilian returned to his former club in January after ending his Al-Hilal contract by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old produced a sumptuous effort from a narrow angle in a 2-0 home win over RB Bragantino in a Campeonato Paulista quarter-final. Neymar's ninth-minute effort broke the deadlock.

Here's the video of his free-kick:

Santos built on their early advantage in the 56th minute when Joao Schmidt doubled their advantage.

Since returning to his former club, the former Barcelona man has netted thrice and provided as many assists in seven outings across competitions. All six goal contributions have come in the Campeonato Paulista, where Neymar has scored in consecutive outings.

Before the Bragantino game, the 33-year-old had a hand in Santos' all three goals - scoring one and setting up two - as his side ran out comfortable 3-0 victors at Inter Lineira last month.

Neymar's deal with Santos runs out at the end of the season. In his first stint for the legendary Brazilian club, he had registered an impressive 136 goals and 64 assists in 225 outings across competitions.

He would move to Barcelona in the summer of 2013, where he spent four hugely successful seasons, before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain on a reported record €222 million transfer.

How did Neymar fare at his previous club, Al-Hilal?

Former Al-Hilal striker Neymar

Neymar spent an injury-plagued season-and-a-half spell at reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal, whom he joined from PSG in the summer of 2023 on a reported €60 million move.

However, the all-time Brazil top-scorer scored just once and assisted thrice in seven games across competitions due to an ACL injury, which kept him out of action for over a year.

The Brazilian wasn't included in Al-Hilal's squad for the second half of the ongoing season, following which he sealed a return to his boyhood club. Earlier, his six-season spell at PSG saw Neymar bag 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions.

